Irma remains category 5 Hurricane; headed toward for Turks and Caicos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 175 mph, according to the latest advisory, and fluctuations in intensity are expected over the next few days. Irma is expected to remain a powerful category 5 storm over the next 24-48 hours.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest at about 16 mph and will continue this general motion through Friday.

No major changes to forecast track. All areas from FL to NC need to prepare for a major hurricane. #chswx pic.twitter.com/3By268U3kL — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) September 7, 2017

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands Central Bahamas

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti

Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the area.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening waters moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

Updated track shows a wide cone past Saturday with high uncertainty in eventual path. Stay tuned! #chswx @WCBD pic.twitter.com/1XaUrJD77F — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) September 7, 2017

Hurricane Wind Scale

Category Sustained Winds Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 (Major) 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur 4 (Major) 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur 5 (Major) 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.