Georgetown County activates emergency management call center

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Emergency Management call center opened Thursday morning.

According to county officials, the phone line is available for community members who have questions about preparing for Hurricane Irma’s impact on the South Carolina coast. The Georgetown County Emergency Management call center phone line is 843-545-3273.

Georgetown County also encourages residents to sign up for email and text alerts to stay informed about weather alerts, flooded roads, or other emergency situations in their neighborhoods. The county offers a free service warning community members of potentially dangerous situations. Head to the notification enrollment page on the county’s website to sign up.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Sam Hodge says the county will not close bridges in preparation for Irma’s arrival.

“That is the number one question that’s always asked,” says Hodge. “No, we do not close the bridges. We do urge caution. The only way we would close any type of bridge is if we suspect any type of structural damage.”

If an evacuation is called and Georgetown County residents leave their homes, emergency management officials say you will need two forms of identification to get back into the county. Hodge says residents will need a government issued picture ID and a document that connects you to the property you claim as your home, such as a utility bill, tax document, or lease.

Hodge also warns residents that if public shelters are opened, they will not accept pets. Pet owners need to make plans ahead of an evacuation or arriving at a shelter for their animals to be safe.