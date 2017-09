CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two right lanes of Spring Street between Hagood Avenue and Lockwood Boulevard will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Friday, September 8.

Officials say the closure is due to the needed removal of a crane from the construction site in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

“The two lanes will be closed for approximately twenty-four hours and will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so,” according to a news release.