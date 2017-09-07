Dorchester County could potentially face the effects of storm surge inland

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities away from the coast in Dorchester County could be affected by storm surge depending on the path and conditions of Hurricane Irma.

Mario Formisano, the director of emergency management for the county warns that even though storm surge was not a factor during recent flooding events, like the 2015 historic flooding and Hurricane Matthew, there is still a possibility that it could be a factor when a hurricane impacts the area.

“If it tracks the right way and encompasses Dorchester County if it makes landfall in the southern part of Charleston County and b-lines it straight over Dorchester and the conditions are right and you couple that with the high tide we’re going to see a significant amount of storm surge potentially 15 plus miles inland,” said Formisano. “That’s why our evacuation zones go all the way up to 17A and in some cases they go a little bit beyond 17A.”

Storm surge coupled with rainfall could cause a major impact.

“If it’s a slow moving storm that brings a tremendous amount of water in through storm surge and then you have rainfall on top of that you’re going to have a serious disaster on your hands,” said Formisano.