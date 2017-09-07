CCSD, Berkeley, DD2, Colleton Co. Schools closed through Tuesday for Irma

Several school districts have already made the decision to close ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester district 2 and Colleton county School District’s leaders have made the decision to close all schools and offices on Friday, September 8, 2017, to allow students, staff, and their families time to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

In Dorchester county, all extra-curricular activities, events, and extended day programs scheduled for Friday through Tuesday are also cancelled.

In Charleston, chools and offices will also be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017 and Tuesday, September 12, 2017, in anticipation of the storm. And all after school activities including athletics, special events, and Constituent District Board meetings are cancelled for today, Thursday, September 7, 2017. However, Kaleidoscope will operate as scheduled for the day.

In Berkeley county, essential personnel including maintenance and facilities, technology, school administrators, Superintendent’s cabinet and their designated support staff, school custodians and cafeteria managers will report Friday morning and be released at 2 p.m. to prepare schools for the impending weather