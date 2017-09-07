Charleston-area boat owners prep for Hurricane Irma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boating is a way of life in the Lowcountry, but with Hurricane Irma approaching, the waterways are starting to quiet down.

Marina managers are spreading the message that boat owners need a hurricane plan in place to get through the storm unscathed.

“One of the best things to do is make a plan ahead of time,” said Chris Speckman, the owner of Freedom Boat Club. “The size of this storm is what concerns us, this is a catastrophic storm.”

He said one of the biggest mistakes boat owners make is waiting too long.

“Some people kind of wait to watch, but you have to ask yourself if you want to take that chance and ride it out,” said Speckman.

If your boat is easily placed on a trailer, he recommended storage, far from any dangerous tide surges. But if your boat must stay in the water, add extra lines and use sturdy pilings.

“You definitely want to make sure that your boat is tied up properly,” said Speckman. “If you have a large boat, take it to an inland marina that’s sheltered. If you have a boat that is small enough to fit on a trailer, take it in as far as you can, get it to a safe and secure lot.”

With very few exceptions, boats that are hauled out fare much better than those left in the water during a storm. For many boat owners and marinas, taking boats off the water is the foundation of hurricane planning.

Hauling your boat before a hurricane is the safest thing you can do, according to Sundance Rivera, owner of Coastal Cushion & Canvas in Mount Pleasant. He already pulled out charter boats and placed what is used for Charleston harbor tours on high ground, 20-miles inland, with the expectation they will be out of commission for at least a week or more.

“I would recommend getting (your) boats out before the boat landings fill. I wouldn’t wait,” Rivera said. “Get your canvas off the boats and do the big stuff now.”

Earlier today, businesses that are centered on the water started to place anchors in, and cancel activities, including paddle boating and kayaking.

Rivera says it’s important to remove anything that would fly off a boat from the high winds, including sails, booms, antennas, and chairs. It is critical not only for your own boat, but to protect others docked in the area.