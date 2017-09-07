Blitz On 2 – Week 3 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, September 8 is Week 3 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.

THURSDAY GAMES:

Berkeley: — Hanahan:

Georgetown: — Stratford:

Hilton Head: — First Baptist:

Northwood Academy: — Dorchester Academy:

Pinewood Prep: — Heathwood Hall Episcopal:

Williston-Elko: — Woodland:

FRIDAY GAMES:

Bamberg-Ehrhardt: — Scott’s Branch:

Baptist Hill: — Academic Magnet:

Bishop England: — Porter- Gaud:

Battery Creek: — Charleston Math and Science:

Burke: — R.B. Stall:

Clarendon Hall: — Jefferson Davis Academy:

Cathedral Academy: — St. John’s Christian Academy:

East Clarendon: — Latta:

Goose Creek: — Greenwood:

Heathwood Hall Episcopal: — Pinewood Prep:

Laurence Manning Academy: — Cardinal Newman:

Manning: — Crestwood:

North Charleston: — St. John’s:

Northwood Academy: — Dorchester Academy:

Oceanside Collegiate Academy: — C.E Murray:

Summerville: — Dutch Fork:

Williston- Elko: — Woodland:

* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.