Blitz On 2 – Week 3 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, September 8 is Week 3 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.
THURSDAY GAMES:
Berkeley: — Hanahan:
Georgetown: — Stratford:
Hilton Head: — First Baptist:
Northwood Academy: — Dorchester Academy:
Pinewood Prep: — Heathwood Hall Episcopal:
Williston-Elko: — Woodland:
FRIDAY GAMES:
Bamberg-Ehrhardt: — Scott’s Branch:
Baptist Hill: — Academic Magnet:
Bishop England: — Porter- Gaud:
Battery Creek: — Charleston Math and Science:
Burke: — R.B. Stall:
Clarendon Hall: — Jefferson Davis Academy:
Cathedral Academy: — St. John’s Christian Academy:
East Clarendon: — Latta:
Goose Creek: — Greenwood:
Heathwood Hall Episcopal: — Pinewood Prep:
Laurence Manning Academy: — Cardinal Newman:
Manning: — Crestwood:
North Charleston: — St. John’s:
Northwood Academy: — Dorchester Academy:
Oceanside Collegiate Academy: — C.E Murray:
Summerville: — Dutch Fork:
Williston- Elko: — Woodland:
Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2
* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.