Woman escapes from handcuffs, steals police vehicle

By Published:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Texas police department has released video of a suspect who stole one their SUVs after being arrested and placed in the vehicle’s backseat.

Toscha Sponsler, 33, of Pollok, lead Lufkin Police Department officers on a 23-minute pursuit before the chase ended.

The suspect was initially taken into custody after a foot chase. She had been identified as a potential shoplifter.

After she was placed in the police vehicle, in-car dash cam shows Sponsler slipping from her handcuffs, climbing through a window and taking off with the SUV.

Throughout the chase, officers could see the woman reaching for the officer’s shotgun, which was mechanically locked to the vehicle, according to police.

Speeds in the chase reached 100 miles per hours.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2f2LXZ1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s