Water, gas first to go from Myrtle Beach stores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – As Hurricane Irma’s track remains unclear when it comes to an impact on the South Carolina coast, there is one thing that is certain – Myrtle Beach neighbors will be prepared for this storm.

Shelves throughout grocery stores along the Grand Strand empty as quickly as store employees can restock. Water, bread, and canned foods are selling quickly. The lines at gas pumps are getting longer, and that’s if you can find a gas station that keeps inventory for the growing demand.

“Even the grocery store, the basics are starting to disappear off the shelves,” says Jamie Daurity, who’s prepping for Hurricane Irma.

Basics like bottled water are sold out, at least until a new shipment arrives Thursday, at Publix in Carolina Forest and Costco in Myrtle Beach. For those still hunting for bottled water, the Walmart stores in Surfside Beach and Carolina Forest expect to have inventory through Wednesday night.

Generators to keep the power running in case of downed power lines are also a hot ticket item. O’Reilly Auto Parts in Myrtle Beach reports they will receive a shipment of nine generators Wednesday evening, but they’ve already pre-sold each of the machines.

“We’re trying to take down a list,” says Billy Estes, O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager. “We’re taking everybody’s names. We’re trying to call and contact people as soon as we can get them.”

Hardware stores report a drastic increase in supplies that help prepare your home for a major storm. Lowe’s Home Improvement management says generators, gas cans, and plywood are selling quickly.

Despite the long lines at gas pumps, there is not expected to be a supply shortage of gasoline. While many gas stations in Myrtle Beach run out of certain fuel types temporarily, all have reported that they are expecting continuous shipments of fuel.