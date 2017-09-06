Tri-County hospitals preparing for possible hurricane hit

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — As the Lowcountry prepares for a possible hit from Hurricane Irma, some hospitals are making plans based on last year’s experiences during Hurricane Matthew.

The CEO at Trident Medical Center says he’s been through hurricanes before, and he knows how to prepare his hospital and staff for a hurricane.

“As a hospital, obviously we’re a 24/7 operation,” said Todd Gallati.

Gallati oversees all the Trident Hospitals in the area, and he says his team has its eye on Hurricane Irma.

He says if the storm intensifies to hit Charleston as a category 5, the hospital staff may evacuate patients and close. But for right now, hospital staff is stocking up on extra supplies, food, and medication.

Gallati is also scheduling workers for during the storm.

The hospital stayed open during the floods of 2015 and Hurricane Matthew.

“Most of the services we were requested to provide were emergency services,” Gallati said.

Gallati is working to make sure the emergency services department has power throughout the storm with extra generators.

Doctors may also reschedule elective surgeries and procedures to create more room in the hospital.

It is important to note though—If the storm hits, you should not treat the hospital as a shelter. You should only go to the ER if you need medical attention. Gallati assures in that case, his staff will work hard to get you the help you need.

“It’s amazing to see, even during Matthew, when there seems to be chaos outside, the staff seems to be really focused on their patients,” said Gallati.