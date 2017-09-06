Top 25 toys for holiday season released by Walmart

WSPA Published:
(WSPA) — Walmart released its list of the top 25 toys for the holiday season. The retailer got help from hundreds of kids to play with the toys and determine which ones ranked highest. Among the most popular were toys kids can interact with and collect, toys that keep kids moving, and toys inspired by their favorite movie and TV characters will be big this season.

Interactive and Collectible:
Hatchimals Surprise (*coming soon, details to be released Oct. 6)
Fingerlings
littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster
L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
Soggy Doggy Board Game
Mayka Toy Block Tape

Make ’em Move:
Frozen Sleigh
Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster
Monster Jam Grave Digger
Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
RECOIL Starter Set
New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee
VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit
Radio Control DashCam
Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Life-Like Licenses:
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

