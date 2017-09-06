Summer of Service: 17-year-old volunteers hundreds of hours teaching kids about animal rescue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When it’s time to take a break from school, most children don’t sign up to take on more work. This week, we are recognizing the local children with a passion for service who spent their summer vacations giving back.

17-year-old Celia Campbell spent her summer volunteering with the Charleston Animal Society’s summer camp, inspiring kids to get involved in rescue efforts. When it comes to summer camp at the Charleston Animal Society, Celia Campbell is director of fun.

The Animal Society’s Senior Director of Human Education, De Daltorio, says, “Every time we need some fun, Celia is there. She steps in and she’s one person who has situational awareness. So when the kids need to have a game, to go outside because they’ve been sitting too long, she’ll just bring it up.”

It’s her job to match the high energy of the campers.

Campbell says, “I get to let my inner little kid out, and just have fun with them”.

The camp leaders say she is an essential member of the team, and if she ever takes a day off the campers are lost without her.

Daltorio says, “Celia plays the games in such a way that the kids love. And we didn’t even know how she played the werewolf game, and we tried it, and it was a big fail. So, we missed her presence huge.”

Celia has volunteered with the Charleston Animal Society for the past four years and invests about 200 hours every summer.

She says, “If something needs to be done, you don’t need to ask her. She just does it, and that’s invaluable.”

From cleaning cages to running the games, Celia says she does it all because she is passionate about the Animal Society’s mission and wants to pass it along.

She says, “We teach a lot of the stuff here like how the shelter works, and how dogs and cats react, and their body language, and how to take care of younger animals and it’s nice to just pass on that knowledge to someone who you know really wants it. Because all the kids that come here, they really want to be here and they want to help animals.”

She may work for free, but she’s paid in smiles from the campers.

Campbell says, “We’ll have the campers come in, and one of them may be having a bad day and then we’ll give them a guinea pig, or we’ll give them a kitten and it just instantly lights up their face and it’s really nice to see that.”

And it all comes down to hearing she made someone’s day memorable.

Talking about a former camper, Campbell says, “She came to me and was like, ‘If I can come back next year, I’m totally coming back next year’. And it’s stuff like that that makes it worth it.”

If you think camp at the Charleston Animal Society with Celia looks like fun, click here for information about how to sign your child up.