Several lowcountry areas to move to OPCON 4

By Published:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency Management personnel are monitoring the threat of Hurricane Irma in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

RELATED: News 2 Hurricane Central

Several areas will move to OPCON 4 on Wednesday, September 6.

OPCON 4 means there is the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require a partial or full activation of the local emergency operations center.

Charleston County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.
Berkeley County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.
Dorchester County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.
Georgetown County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.
Folly Beach- OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.
Isle of Palms – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.

Agencies and departments will determine personnel availability and assignments.

DOWNLOAD: 2017 Storm Team 2 Hurricane Guide

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s