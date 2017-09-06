Several lowcountry areas to move to OPCON 4

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency Management personnel are monitoring the threat of Hurricane Irma in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Several areas will move to OPCON 4 on Wednesday, September 6.

OPCON 4 means there is the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require a partial or full activation of the local emergency operations center.

Charleston County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.

Berkeley County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.

Dorchester County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.

Georgetown County – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.

Folly Beach- OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.

Isle of Palms – OPCON 4 as of 12 p.m.

Agencies and departments will determine personnel availability and assignments.