Search is on for suspect seen breaking into vehicles in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are searching for the person who they say is responsible for motor vehicle break-ins in Goose Creek.

Authorities say on Monday, August 21, a man seen on surveillance broke into a vehicle at the Sunoco at 608 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

The suspect was seen driving a white car believed to be a Lincoln with a blue hard top.

We’re told the suspect stole a credit card and used it in this area.

If you have any information, contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Dodson at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2337.

