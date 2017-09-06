SCE&G releasing water from Lake Murray in anticipation of Irma

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – In anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on South Carolina, SCE&G is taking steps to manage Lake Murray water levels.

The company has begun operating its Saluda Hydroelectric generating plant, which releases water from the lake into the Lower Saluda River.

Lake Murray is currently at elevation 356.2 feet. The lake level is available online at https://www.sceg.com/about-us/lakes-and-recreation. Area residents and recreational lake and river users are advised to use caution, as lake levels and river flows could continue to fluctuate before, during and after the storm’s potential impact on the Midlands.

“We will continue to monitor the storm’s potential path and impact on Lake Murray throughout the storm, and we’ll adjust as necessary,” said Jim Landreth, SCE&G’s Vice President of Fossil Hydro Operations.