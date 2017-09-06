S.C. State, Charleston Southern cancel Saturday game

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Southern versus S.C. State football game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been canceled. Both institutions will work together to reschedule the game at a later date.

The game was postponed due to the weather threat posed by Hurricane Irma and the State of Emergency issued by the state of South Carolina.”The safety of our student-athletes and staff is paramount to the Department of Athletics and to the university. When faced with situations such as the impending hurricane expected to impact South Carolina, we always want to exercise caution and use good

“The safety of our student-athletes and staff is paramount to the Department of Athletics and to the university. When faced with situations such as the impending hurricane expected to impact South Carolina, we always want to exercise caution and use good judgment to ensure students’ safety. I look forward to working with Charleston Southern in an effort to reschedule the game,” said Athletics Director Stacy Danley.

“(Being unable to play this weekend) is so disappointing because we were looking forward to renewing a relationship with South Carolina State in football and play them as we compete in so many other sports. We’re hoping we can get together with them later on this season and look forward to trying to work that out,” said Hank Small, Charleston Southern University athletic director.

Charleston Southern continues the 2017 fall schedule next weekend in Elon, N.C. as the Buccaneers travel to Elon University on September 16 for a 6 p.m. kickoff.