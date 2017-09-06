Jury selection to begin for Ladson teen suspected of attempting to join ISIS

Ladson, South Carolina (WCBD) – Jury selection is expected to begin Wednesday for the trial of a Ladson teenager accused of attempting to join Isis earlier this year.
18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin was arrested at the Charleston International Airport in March while attempting to board a plane headed to Jordan.
Authorities say he told an undercover agent he wanted to torture an American and would attack a U.S. site if he couldn’t get out of the country.
Abdin is jailed on a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.