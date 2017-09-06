Hurricane Irma: Where to get sandbags

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Several locations will be providing sandbags to help prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Irma.

Charleston County

Isle of Palms – The City is providing sandbag supplies at the Public Safety Building – 30 JC Long Blvd. Must fill your own bags.

How to use sandbags

When properly filled and placed, sandbags redirect storm and debris flow away from property improvements.

Fill sandbags half full.

Sand is suggested if readily available, but sand is not mandatory for this method of redirecting flows to be effective. Any type of soil may be used.

For a more durable bag with increased effective life, mix 10 parts of sand or soil with 1 part of cement. The materials can be mixed and placed dry. After all, bags are in place, a light sprinkling of water is recommended. This technique is only effective with burlap sandbags and will not work with plastic sandbags.

When placing sandbags, fold the top of the sandbag down and rest bag on its folded top. It is important to place bags with the folded top toward the upstream or uphill direction to prevent bags from opening when water runs by them.

Place each sandbag in layers, completing each layer prior to starting the next layer. Limit placement to two layers unless a building is used as a backing or sandbags are pyramided.

Keep in mind that sandbags will not seal out water.

Do not use straw or bales of hay in lieu of sandbags. They do not perform as well as sandbags and may be washed away.