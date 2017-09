Hurricane Irma: Closings and delays

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Schools and businesses in the Lowcountry are making decisions on whether to cancel classes or close up shop due to possible impact from Hurricane Irma. Some sports games are canceled, too.

CHARLESTON COUNTY

Lowcountry Regional EMS

Paramedic Classes Classes are cancelled starting Wednesday, September 6. Will resume on Wednesday, September 13.

EMT Courses – College of Charleston, Regional Ambulance, and Ashley River Fire Classes are cancelled starting Wednesday, September 6. Will resume on Wednesday, September 13.

Administrative Offices Closed starting Friday, September 8.



COLLEGES

Charleston Southern University

Campus will close 9 p.m. Thursday, September 7.

Sports events, campus activities, and campus visits are canceled until further notice.

SPORTS

South Carolina State University

Saturday, September 9 game canceled