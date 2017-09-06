Harvey Relief Efforts: News 2 teaming up with Cumulus Media, Red Cross, Trident Technical College to help Harvey victims

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – As recovery continues from Hurricane Harvey for people impacted in the Houston, Texas area, groups and organizations are coming together to help with relief efforts.

On Wednesday September 6th, News 2 is partnering with Cumulus Media, The American Red Cross and Trident Technical College to raise money for those impacted.

Starting at 6:30 a.m., anyone wishing to donate can head out to Trident Technical, located at 7000 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

News 2 will be on hand until 6:00 Wednesday evening.