Harvey Relief Efforts: News 2 teaming up with Cumulus Media, Red Cross, Trident Technical College to help Harvey victims

In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. With federal disaster reserves running out, the House is swiftly moving to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief for victims of Harvey. GOP leaders also hope to use the urgent Harvey aid bill to solve a far more vexing issue: Increasing the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – As recovery continues from Hurricane Harvey for people impacted in the Houston, Texas area, groups and organizations are coming together to help with relief efforts.

On Wednesday September 6th, News 2 is partnering with Cumulus Media, The American Red Cross and Trident Technical College to raise money for those impacted.

Starting at 6:30 a.m., anyone wishing to donate can head out to Trident Technical, located at 7000 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

News 2 will be on hand until 6:00 Wednesday evening.

 

 

