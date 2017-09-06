Georgetown County prepares for possible impacts of Hurricane Irma

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Georgetown County officials will move to OPCON 4 Wednesday at noon.

Georgetown County announced on its Facebook page that emergency officials are “monitoring a potential threat to (the) county.” Noting that the impacts from Hurricane Irma to South Carolina’s coast are still uncertain, officials say the emergency operations center has not been activated.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Sam Hodge says emergency officials have met several times over the past two days to discuss the county’s reaction to Hurricane Irma and how to best prepare community members.

“Evacuation orders are given by the governor’s office in Columbia,” explains Hodge. “That’s just not a group of people in Columbia that sit down and say, ‘Hey, let’s evacuate the whole coastal area of South Carolina today.’”

Hodge says information from county emergency managers plays a role in whether the governor’s office issues evacuation orders.

Evacuations are generally ordered because of storm surge, not necessarily because of the winds, explains Hodge. Hodge adds that it’s important to know in what zone your family lives so you’re ready to leave the area if needed.

The Know Your Zone brochure from Georgetown County can help you identify your area.

For those residents evacuating to a shelter, Hodge advise having a supply kit packed and ready to go.

“The shelters do not provide cots or blankets, so when you go to those shelters make sure that you’re self-sufficient when you go there,” says Hodge.

Hodge says emergency management leaders will meet Wednesday afternoon to ensure a plan is in place to “facilitate the needs of our first responders and citizens of Georgetown.”

“Plan today for what may happen tomorrow,” urges Hodge.