Florida residents ready to evacuate ahead of Irma

By Published:

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – Officials in the island chain south of the Florida mainland are expected to announce evacuations as Hurricane Irma moves west through the Caribbean toward the state.

Officials in the Florida Keys say they expect to announce a mandatory evacuation for visitors starting Wednesday and for residents starting Thursday.

The Category 5 hurricane is expected to reach Florida by the weekend. On Wednesday morning it was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Antigua.

People in South Florida raided store shelves, buying up water and other hurricane supplies.

Long lines formed at gas stations and people pulled shutters out of storage and put up plywood to protect their homes and businesses.

