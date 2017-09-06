DNR officers home after deployment to Texas

SCDNR officers who deployed to Texas for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts on Aug. 31 have demobilized and are returning to South Carolina.

The South Carolina game wardens, along with officers from other state fish and wildlife agencies, were requested by Texas Parks and Wildlife for search and rescue and security patrol. The officers worked the floodwaters of Jasper and Newton Counties upon arrival in East Texas, checking homes and transporting people and their pets to safety.

Now that water levels are decreasing and residents willing to evacuate have done so, Texas Parks and Wildlife gave the go-ahead for the game wardens to return home.

The officers completed their duties through Monday night and began the trip home Tuesday. They spent the night in Mississippi and plan to arrive in South Carolina sometime Wednesday afternoon.

