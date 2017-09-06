Charleston Southern University to close ahead of Irma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Due to Hurricane Irma, the Charleston Southern University campus will close 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. Sports events, campus activities, and campus visits are canceled until further notice.

There is a mandatory evacuation for resident students (including those in the Wingate hotel) by noon Friday, September 8. Students without an evacuation plan should come by the housing office in Russell West 126 immediately. The dining hall will close on Friday, September 8 at 9:30 a.m.

It is mandatory that all resident students complete the Evacuation Residential Form before leaving campus. Students should complete the form online beginning today. A copy of the form also may be obtained from an RA or the housing office. Shut down all computers and unplug electronic devices prior to leaving.

Students will not be allowed on campus until they are notified that it has reopened. Students should use Blackboard to keep up with assignments until classes resume.

International students should contact Stephanie Levan for evacuation details.

Essential personnel will be on campus according to the CSU Emergency Plan.