Charleston police investigating hit-and-run; releases surveillance images

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit and run.

Authorities say at 1:52 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian took place at the intersection of Meeting and Woolfe Streets.

“The collision resulted in significant bodily injury to the pedestrian who was attempted to cross Meeting Street within the crosswalk in an eastbound direction,” according to a news release.

We’re told the vehicle involved fled the scene, without stopping, northbound on Meeting Street following the incident.

Investigators have obtained surveillance video footage of the collision.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a newer-model charcoal grey four-door sedan with a sun/moon roof and tinted windows. The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger-side bumper and hood. The vehicle may also have a damaged windshield as a result of the impact.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant Matt Wojslawowicz of the Charleston Police Department at (843) 965-4084 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.