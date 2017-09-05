Summerville man found shot to death

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway in Dorchester County after a Summerville man was found shot to death, Tuesday morning.

The body of Michael Waylon Goettsch, 35, of Summerville was found at his Carmon Street home on September 5.

Authorities are calling his death “an apparent homicide.”

An autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina is scheduled.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

