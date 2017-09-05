Summer of Service: 10-year-old rises thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- While some kids spent the summer playing video games or sleeping in, some local children were hard at work giving back to the community. All week on News 2 Today, we are turning the spotlight on them.

It started as a hobby, now three years later, 10-year-old Kate McCabe is running Kate’s Candles and raising thousands of dollars for cancer research.

McCabe says, “It’s my passion.”

It started as a fun craft to do with her mom.

McCabe says, “I used to melt wax cubes in the microwave and then I would stick a birthday candle in it. And my mom was like, let’s do this for real.”

It was right around that time that Kate’s friend and babysitter was diagnosed with cancer.

McCabe says, “My friend Hannah was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a pediatric bone cancer. and she had chemo. I knew if I could help with research that would be good.”

And Kate’s Candles was born. With Hannah as her muse, Kate developed six different scents.

McCabe says, “We have three year round: lavender, bakeshop, and vanilla lemongrass. And then we have peppermint in the winter, which looks like a little Santa. Then in the summer we have coconut bliss and lemon tea.”

Kate forms an assembly line in her kitchen making the candles completely by hand. She chooses the scents, decorates the jars, and pours the candle.

McCabe says, “It just takes time, so usually we do it in bulk, so that would be quicker than doing one dozen each day.”

In the past three years, Kate has raised $4,500 dollars for the pediatric cancer center at MUSC. But sadly Hannah, her inspiration, is not here to see it.

McCabe says, “She recently died on March first.”

But Kate says she has to keep going, until pediatric cancer is cured.

If you want to purchase one of Kate’s Candles, you can find them here on her website, or at Wonderworks Toys.