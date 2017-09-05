Senator Graham, Durbin to announce Dream Act for young immigrants

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — Two U.S. Senators, including one from South Carolina, will announce a plan targeted to young immigrants.

Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) will hold a news conference on Tuesday, September 5 to discuss their bipartisan Dream Act.

The Dream Act will “allow young immigrants who grew up in the United States to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship,” according to a news release.

The conference comes on the heels of the Trump administration rolling back the DACA program. The program, which started under the Obama administration, allowed nearly a million illegal immigrants to stay in the country, as long as they were brought here as children.

The U.S. Justice Department now says it conflicts with existing immigration laws.

The Trump camp is now leaving it up to Congress to file any new legislation. Those changes won’t take effect until March 2018.

Graham and Durbin’s news conference will take place at 5 p.m. at Senate Radio-Television Gallery

S-325 in Washington.