Potentially catastrophic category 5 Hurricane Irma churns toward Leeward Islands

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to 185 mph, according to the latest advisory.
At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 180 miles east of the Antigua.
Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph and will turn west-northwest later today or early Wednesday.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis
* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten
* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
* The British Virgin Islands
* U.S. Virgin Islands
* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
* Guadeloupe
* the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with
Haiti
* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le
Mole St. Nicholas
* the Turks and Caicos Islands
* Southeastern Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
* Guadeloupe
* Dominica
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona
* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the area.
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.
A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Additional strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night.
Hurricane Wind Scale
|Category
|Sustained Winds
|Damage
|1
|74-95 mph
|Very dangerous winds will produce some damage
|2
|96-110 mph
|Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage
|3 (Major)
|111-129 mph
|Devastating damage will occur
|4 (Major)
|130-156 mph
|Catastrophic damage will occur
|5 (Major)
|157 mph or higher
|Catastrophic damage will occur
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.
