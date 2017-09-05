Potentially catastrophic category 5 Hurricane Irma churns toward Leeward Islands

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 185 mph, according to the latest advisory.

2pm Tue. Irma UPDATE…Winds up to 185mph. Pressure down to 926mb, or 27.34"…this is an extremely dangerous storm. pic.twitter.com/YbHynHtdHl — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) September 5, 2017

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 180 miles east of the Antigua.

Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph and will turn west-northwest later today or early Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

* The British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

* the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with

Haiti

* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le

Mole St. Nicholas

* the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona

* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the area.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night.

Hurricane Wind Scale

Category Sustained Winds Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 (Major) 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur 4 (Major) 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur 5 (Major) 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.