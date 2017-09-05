News 2 I-Team breaks down the summertime road deaths across the Lowcountry by county

CHARLESTON, BERKELEY, DORCHESTER, COLLETON, AND BERKELEY COUNTIES, SC (WCBD) — Labor Day marked the end of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s 100 Deadly Days of Summer campaign. It’s a time when highway patrol says more people are on the roads traveling for vacation, and that’s when they typically see more deadly crashes. Because of that reason, troopers increase their presence across South Carolina during the summer months.

They also keep track of all the road deaths. That is something they do year-round, but the numbers can shed light onto what parts of the state may need more patrols.

Some of the top violations troopers find during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer: failure to use a seatbelt, speeding, and driving under the influence.

During the 2017 100 Deadly Days of Summer, there were 224 traffic deaths across South Carolina.

That’s compared to 302 in 2016.

The News 2 I-Team spoke with Lance Corporal Matthew Southern with SCHP Friday, September 1, just as the Labor Day weekend was starting.

Between Memorial Day to September 1, 2017, there were 21 road deaths across the Lowcountry. The highest amount was in Charleston County with 8 deaths. That’s followed by Berkelely County at 5, Dorchester and Colleton Counties both at 3 deaths, and Georgetown County had 2 road deaths.

During the same time period last year (Memorial Day to September 2, 2016), there were a total of 43 road deaths across the Lowcountry. Charleston County still had the highest number with 15 road deaths. Berkeley County had 13 road deaths, followed by Dorchester County at 9, Colleton County at 4, and Georgetown county at 2 deaths.

Just over Labor Day Weekend 2017 (September 2, 2017 at 6pm to Monday, September 4, 2017 at midnight), the state saw 3 road deaths. 1 of those deaths was in Dorchester County and a second was in Georgetown County.