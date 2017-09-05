New Summerville police cars have technology to keep officers safe

By Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has new vehicles with technology designed to prevent ambush-style attacks.

When someone approaches one of the department’s eleven new Dodge Chargers, sensors on the back bumper detect movement, will shut windows and sound an alarm while a camera shows the officer what is happening behind the vehicle.

The technology could save an officer’s life.

“I do think this is important technology because in law enforcement, in this line of work, one or two seconds that is afforded to you can make the difference between life or death in the situation,” said Summerville Lieutenant Nick Santanna. “This technology allows the opportunity for the officer to make a decision gives the officer some time to react.”

The police department’s goal is to eventually have the technology implemented throughout their entire fleet.

