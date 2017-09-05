Man killed in North Charleston shooting identified

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

According to Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams, Matthew Rodney Simmons, 28, of Moncks Corner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Just after 3 a.m. on September 4, officers responded to 2150 Spoleto Lane in reference to a shooting.

Authorities found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead.

Jeremy Louis Woods, 29, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime in connection with the murder.

At a bond hearing on Tuesday, September 5, Woods was given a $200,000 bond for the possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime.

No bond was issued for the murder and first-degree burglary charges.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.