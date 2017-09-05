Hurricane Irma: How to prepare for the storm now

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many Charleston-area residents loaded-up on food and water on Tuesday, filling grocery carts to the brim and emptying store shelves in order to have essential supplies for hurricane survival kits.

Later this week, the Carolinas will know more about the potential impact of Hurricane Irma. It’s still too early to tell if the storm, which has strengthened over the Atlantic Ocean, will impact the Palmetto State, but officials are warning residents to get ready.

At last check by News 2’s Storm Team, the closest approach time remains this weekend for Florida.

It’s not too early to prepare basic essentials needed for a storm.

The National Hurricane Center suggests the following materials:

– At least 1 gallon of water per person per day for at least 3 days.

– Minimum 3-day supply of non-perishable food.

– A battery-powered radio with extra batteries, along with flashlights.

– First Aid Kit

– Personal items, like medications and baby formula.

– Family documents, including copies of insurance policies and a government issued ID.

– Back-up battery packs or a solar charger to keep your cellphone charged.

– Don’t forget that your pets will need enough food and water to make it through the storm with you.