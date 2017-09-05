Fatal North Charleston shooting suspect faces judge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in North Charleston faced a judge, Tuesday morning.

Jeremy Louis Woods, 29, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a September 4 shooting on Spoleto Lane.

Authorities responded to the location and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead.

No word on a motive for the shooting from authorities.

Woods was given a $200,000 bond for the possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime. No bond was issued for the murder and first-degree burglary charges.

Meanwhile, we’re still working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.