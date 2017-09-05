Driver in head-on collision in Dorchester County dies

Related Coverage 1 killed, 1 injured in Dorchester County crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed on US Highway 78, Monday afternoon.

According to Coroner Paul Brouthers, Mark Bigham, 42, of Ridgeville was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say on September 4 at 12:25 p.m., Bigham, while traveling west in a 1994 Pontiac, crossed the center line and struck the driver of a 2013 Ford Escape.

The driver of the eastbound Ford Escape was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

We’re told Bigham was not wearing a seat belt.

“The body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy,” according to a news release.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.