SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is responding to a gas leak in Summerville.

Details are limited but we’re told South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) is responding to the gas leak at Central and Dorchester Avenues.

The leak happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

SCE&G is working a gas leak at Central Ave. at Dorchester Ave. please keep in mind for your commute. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/BG8Y7srvkl — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) September 5, 2017

