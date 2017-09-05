AG announces fate of program for young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Congress should “get ready” to take on immigration legislation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican Party.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.