4 recovering following ambulance, van accident in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people are recovering following an accident involving an ambulance and a van in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials, the ambulance was struck in the rear by a van on I-95 southbound near the 51-mile marker on Tuesday, September 5.

We’re told the ambulance sustained heavy damage, and the van overturned.

Two firefighter/paramedics and two people inside of the van were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

Officials said the ambulance was working another accident when the incident took place.

