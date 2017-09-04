Man charged with murder in fatal North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting, Monday morning.

According to Captain Scott Perry, just after 6 a.m. on September 4, officers responded to 2150 Spoleto Lane in reference to the incident.

When News 2 arrived, about half a dozen police cars were on the scene, including a forensics vehicle.

Authorities found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead.

Jeremy Louis Woods, 29, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime. No word on a motive from authorities

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

