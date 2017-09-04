Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 4 storm

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The maximum sustained winds are 130 mph with higher gusts, according to NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data.

5pm Monday Hurricane Irma UPDATE..Irma now a Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 130 mph. Now moving more W at 13 mph pic.twitter.com/W5RK2GDSBY — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) September 4, 2017

At 5 p.m. on Monday, September 4, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west-southwest near 13 mph. Forecasters believe a western turn will take place later today followed by a west-northwestward turn late Tuesday.

5pm Monday Hurricane Irma Spaghetti Models UPDATE…Most of models still showing a sharp turn about 5 days out. pic.twitter.com/3iy1dmVBci — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) September 4, 2017

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

* the British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Dominica

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the area.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night.

Hurricane Irma 5pm Monday Forecast Track from NHC….should take on WNW track, and is expected to get stronger Tue. pic.twitter.com/lb1ZpItWSU — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) September 4, 2017

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels along the coasts of the extreme northern Leeward Islands within the hurricane warning area near and to the north of the center of Irma. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” according to the current advisory.

Currently, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Hurricane Wind Scale

Category Sustained Winds Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 (Major) 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur 4 (Major) 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur 5 (Major) 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.

