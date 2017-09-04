Hurricane Irma now “a little stronger,” NOAA aircraft data shows

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma is “a little stronger,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts, according to NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, September 4, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 560 miles west of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west-southwest near 14 mph. Forecasters believe a western turn will take place later today followed by a west-northwestward turn late Tuesday.

Islands at the eastern end of the Caribbean Sea are already making preparations.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm could near that region late Tuesday. It said islands farther north, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, should monitor the progress of the storm.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

* the British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Dominica

Hurricane watches are in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Monserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Guadeloupe and the British Virgin Islands.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the area.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night.

Currently, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles, according to the current advisory.

Hurricane Wind Scale

Category Sustained Winds Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 (Major) 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur 4 (Major) 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur 5 (Major) 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.

