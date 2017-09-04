Car plunges into SC river, 2 adults, child in critical condition

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County rescue crews are on the scene after a vehicle went off a bridge into water.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue states first responders were called to Highway 501 near the Waccamaw River after the car went into the water.

Captain Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue says three people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Two adults and one child are all in critical condition. One person was flown to a local hospital while the other two were taken by ambulance.

Nugent estimates it was a 30-40 foot drop from the bridge to the water.

“Active rescues at this time. Boat resources en route,” the tweet sent out at 11:16 a.m. states.

According to the SC Highway Patrol’s real time traffic information, the crash with injuries was reported around 10:54 a.m.

Conway Police Department’s Lt. Selena Small says the collision has shut down all northbound lanes on Highway 501 at Lake Busbee.

Police are asking that people expect delays and avoid the area.

“Remember options such as Hwy 31 North to Hwy 22 west to get you to Hwy 501 in Aynor. You can also use Business 501. Traffic is being diverted at Hwy 501/Hwy 544,” Lt. Small said in an email.

A news briefing about the crash will happen at 12:30 p.m. fire officials say.