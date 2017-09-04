1 killed, 1 injured in Dorchester County crash

By Published:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal crash in Dorchester County.

Troopers say on Monday, September 4 at 12:25 p.m., the driver of a 1994 Pontiac, while traveling west on Highway 276, crossed the center line and struck the driver of a 2013 Ford Escape.

The driver of the eastbound Ford Escape was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of a 1994 Pontiac was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the victim’s identity from the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

