1 injured after police-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach

Published:
Credit: WBTW

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Police in a South Carolina beach hotspot say one person was hospitalized when police opened fire in a beachfront motel’s parking lot.

Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Capt. Joey Crosby said Monday it happened around midnight but didn’t say whether an officer or suspect was hurt or describe what led to the gunfire.

Crosby said in a video posted on Facebook that officers were called after a security officer reported being almost struck by a motorist. Crosby says officers found what they believed to be the vehicle and driver involved in the incident at Mystic Sea Resort.

Crosby says investigating officers “had to discharge their weapons” and one person was rushed to the hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating what happened and who is responsible.

