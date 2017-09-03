Send in your nominations for News 2’s Cool School of the Week

It’s that time of year again! News 2’s Cool School segments will begin in September. The segments are weekly stories highlighting positive programs in Lowcountry schools.

We are the station you can count on to highlight the many great things taking place in our schools every week. Last year, we highlighted more than thirty schools in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Colleton, and Williamsburg counties. Schools that are implementing innovative ideas and successful programs.

We want to hear about the good things that take place in Lowcountry schools every day. Send in your nominations by email, detailing the cool things taking place in your school to omitchell@wcbd.com, and your school could be featured as our Cool School of the week.