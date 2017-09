BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office along with several other law enforcement agencies arrested fugitive 33-year-old Cody Wroblewski. Authorities say a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2014 for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation. He was arrested in West Virginia after authorities received several tips. Wroblewski is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

