Deputies investigating shooting in Ladson

Ladson, SC (WCBD)–The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 4400 block of Elderwood Drive in the Woodside Subdivision.

Deputies say according to initial reports, a male subject forced his way into the residence and was shot by an occupant of the home.

The male subject was transported to Trident Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m tonight.

This is an active criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made in this investigation.