Charleston Restaurant Week extended

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Restaurant Week was originally scheduled to run September 6-17, 2017, but due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Irma, most restaurants are extending their deals through Thursday, September 21st. Many of the participating restaurants are also donating a portion of their proceeds to the Chef Shane Whiddon Memorial Fund.

Charleston Restaurant Week an opportunity to sample cuisine from across the Lowcountry at a reduced price with prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. You can check out a complete list of the restaurant options Charleston has to offer, and the deals at each eatery, here.