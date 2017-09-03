Charleston Restaurant Week extended

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Restaurant Week was originally scheduled to run September 6-17, 2017, but due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Irma, most restaurants are extending their deals through Thursday, September 21st.  Many of the participating restaurants are also donating a portion of their proceeds to the Chef Shane Whiddon Memorial Fund.

Charleston Restaurant Week an opportunity to sample cuisine from across the Lowcountry at a reduced price with prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. You can check out a complete list of the restaurant options Charleston has to offer, and the deals at each eatery, here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s