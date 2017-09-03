Carriage companies collecting equine supplies for storm victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston Carriage Horse Caretakers and Supporters are collecting equine supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to a Facebook post they will be loading donated supplies onto a stock trailer tomorrow. If they fill the first stock trailer they say Palmetto Carriage Works will donate a second trailer.

The collection will start Monday at 9 a.m. You can drop off donations at Palmetto Carriage Works, Charleston Carriage Works, and Old South Carriage.

They ask you follow this requested items list provided by the AAEP.