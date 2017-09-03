9/11 Heroes Run raises money for local first responders

By Published:

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The sixth annual 9/11 Heroes Run will take place on Saturday, September 9th on Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island. This is a 5K run for all levels and ages. The goal is to remember those who lost their lives during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 while thanking local first responders. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, North Charleston Fire Department, and Berkeley County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The opening ceremonies for the run begin at 8:30 AM and the race starts at 9 AM. Registration is open now through the morning of Saturday, September 9th. For more information and to register, click here.

 

 

 

 

STARTS ON SEVEN FARMS DRIVE

